US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

  • February 26 2020 14:13:00

ADIYAMAN – Anadolu Agency
A U.S. couple have hunted and killed a mountain goat in the eastern province of Adıyaman after being given permission by the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate. 

Hunting activities are permitted by the directorate within the scope of hunting tourism in the mountains of Sincik district.

Michael Shaun and Emieblcek Harris, who came to Adıyaman from the U.S., made preparations for the hunting by practicing shooting in the Sincik State Hunt facility.

The couple hunted an 11-year-old mountain goat, which had a horn length of 130 centimeters, after their preparations.

Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Manager İsmail Kozan said that 60 percent of the revenues obtained from hunting tourism were used in villages where the hunting area is located.

Kozan said that this money was transferred to the muhtars, or village heads, and used to meet “the needs” of the villages, such as mosques, condolences houses and Quran courses.

Although the U.S. couple legally hunted the animal, they drew immense anger from animal lovers on social media. 

Those who hunt mountain goats without permission face a penalty of approximately 26,000 TL ($4200).

