US ambassador urges support for Sweden’s NATO bid

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake has said that it is time for Sweden to become a member of NATO, expressing his hope that the country would join the alliance either before or during the upcoming Vilnius summit.

“I always said that Türkiye’s security needs should be drawn attention to, and Sweden should also take the necessary precautions. We believe they have done it,” Flake told a group of reporters at the reception held on the occasion of the United States’ 247th Independence Day in the capital Ankara on June 22.

“We hope that Sweden will become a full member by or in Vilnius,” the ambassador added.

Apart from Türkiye and Hungary, all the allies have already approved the Nordic state’s application and are pressing on these two countries to do it before the NATO leaders’ summit to be held on July 11 and 12 in Vilnius.

Türkiye had approved Finland but underlined that Sweden has to take more concrete actions in the fight against terrorism. Sweden says it fulfilled the requirements outlined in the trilateral agreement signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland in mid-2022.

Flake further stated that there is no direct link between Sweden’s NATO membership and the sale of F-16s to Türkiye, according to the U.S. administration’s stance. However, Flake acknowledged that Congress plays a significant role in military sales, given its strong opinions on NATO enlargement.

Regarding a possible meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, in Vilnius, Flake said, “It is too early to announce whether there will be a meeting or not.”

When questioned about the U.S. support provided to the PYD-PKK, Flake emphasized that partnerships and efforts in the region are “evaluated on tactical, situational and temporary grounds” as the ultimate goal is to eliminate ISIL.

Flake affirmed that Türkiye remains a partner in the anti-ISIL campaign, and efforts are underway to address any differences, noting that alternative approaches to achieving the mission would be considered.

