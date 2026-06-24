Universities move toward new ‘micro-credit’ system

Universities move toward new ‘micro-credit’ system

ANKARA
Universities move toward new ‘micro-credit’ system

Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) will introduce a new “micro-credit” system next year, allowing knowledge, skills and certificates gained outside universities to be officially recognized within the academic system for the first time.

Under the new framework, universities will be able to integrate students’ extracurricular learning achievements into academic records by converting approved competencies into European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) credits. These qualifications will be reflected in transcripts and diploma supplements, provided they meet certain evaluation criteria.

Students who successfully complete approved micro-credential programs will receive internationally compatible digital certificates, while their learning outcomes can be recorded through digital badges and stored in digital wallets.

The new regulation will allow students to complete up to 10 percent of their required graduation credits through micro-credentials. Universities will determine which training programs qualify for recognition through their academic senates.

YÖK President Erol Özvar said the initiative represents a major step toward shifting higher education from a diploma-focused model to a competency-based approach. “Higher education confined within four walls is incomplete. It must extend beyond the campus,” Özvar said, encouraging students to participate in courses, practical programs and new learning opportunities outside traditional classrooms.

Özvar added that the system would help universities respond more effectively to changing global demands and support lifelong learning.

 

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