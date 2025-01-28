Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal

Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal

LOS ANGELES
Universal, Spotify ink multi-year deal

Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company, and streaming behemoth Spotify on Jan. 26 announced a multi-year direct deal that will affect both recording and publishing royalty rates.

The joint statement did not provide details on the value or specific length of the agreement but said UMG and Spotify "will collaborate closely to advance the next era of streaming innovation."

"Artists, songwriters and consumers will benefit from new and evolving offers, new paid subscription tiers, bundling of music and non-music content, and a richer audio and visual content catalog," the statement read.

The deal notably "establishes a direct license between Spotify and Universal Music Publishing Group across Spotify's current product portfolio in the U.S. and several other countries," the companies said.

Trade publication Billboard said it was the first direct deal Spotify has struck with a publisher since 2018's Music Modernization Act, which updated U.S. copyright law with the intent to overhaul statutory licensing for the digital age and improve the way songwriters get paid for streams.

It appears to indicate a sign of compromise when it comes to Spotify's controversial "bundling" rollout, which saw the Stockholm-based company reclassify its paid streaming plans to include audiobooks, meaning payments were split between music and book publishers.

UMG's CEO, Lucian Grainge, said in a statement that the deal is an example of his company's "vision" for "Streaming 2.0," which intends to increase value via subscription levels and selling products over a focus on scale in streaming.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids
LATEST NEWS

  1. Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

    Law enforcement detain 100 suspects in ISIL raids

  2. Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

    Siirt co-mayor sentenced on terrorism charges

  3. Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

    Özel: CHP launches snap election preparations

  4. Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

    Turkish Cyprus seeks to extend voting rights to expats

  5. Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

    Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall
Recommended
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors

Aksaray Museum’s mummies draw visitors
Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour

Pianist Fazıl Say prepares for US tour
Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024

Ephesus sets visitor record in 2024
Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul

Pisidia wants its treasures back from Istanbul
Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age

Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age
WORLD Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

Russian delegation makes first visit to Syria since Assad’s fall

The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

Asian Development Bank to launch operations in Türkiye

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to launch its operations in Türkiye after the ADB board of governors in December voted to change the country’s status from a "non-regional member" to a "regional member."
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿