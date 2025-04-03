Türkiye’s first Time Museum a hidden gem for enthusiasts

Türkiye’s first Time Museum a hidden gem for enthusiasts

KONYA
Türkiye’s first Time Museum a hidden gem for enthusiasts

Türkiye’s first Time Museum, showcasing artifacts related to the concept of time from the Roman era to the present, is inviting visitors on a journey through the ages.

 

Located in the Central Anatolian province of Konya's historic Sille district, a settlement with a history spanning 5,000 years, the museum is housed in a chapel restored in 2012.

 

The museum boasts a vast collection from the Ottoman and Republican periods, including intricately designed clocks, pocket watches, desk calendars and handwritten official calendars.

 

Among the highlights are a Roman-era sundial, rüznames — calendars commissioned by Ottoman pashas — and an astrolabe — an astronomical device developed in the 9th century by Islamic scholars in Egypt.

 

According to Sercan Yayla, the museum’s curator and an expert archaeologist, the site was once known as the “Milk Chapel.”

 

“Historically, women who struggled with breastfeeding would come here to pray, believing their breakmilk would increase. The chapel remained active until 1924, when, following the population exchange, the Christian Turks residing in the area were relocated to Greece,” he explained.

 

Over time, treasure hunters ransacked the chapel, leaving it in a state of severe disrepair until its revival.

 

Perched atop an Ottoman-era cemetery, the museum’s location further reinforces the theme of time.

 

“Birth, death — everything is a testament of time,” Yayla noted.

 

Through extensive research and contributions from collectors across the country, the museum came to life in 2014. A year later, it was honored with the Figure Award from the Historic Towns Union.

 

Since its opening, the museum has attracted visitors from Türkiye and beyond.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

    Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

  2. Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

    Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

  3. Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

    Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

  4. Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

    Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

  5. Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

    Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Recommended
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support

Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support
‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer dies aged 65
Artistic legacy of Teos Ancient City in İzmir being revived

Artistic legacy of Teos Ancient City in İzmir being revived
Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña earn Webby Award nominations

Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña earn Webby Award nominations
Director Sam Mendes to launch four Beatles movies in 2028

Director Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in 2028
Thousands of artists recreate Girl with a Pearl Earring

Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
WORLD Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”
ECONOMY Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿