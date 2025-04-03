Artistic legacy of Teos Ancient City in İzmir being revived

Artistic legacy of Teos Ancient City in İzmir being revived

İZMİR
Artistic legacy of Teos Ancient City in İzmir being revived

The ancient city of Teos, situated in the western province of İzmir and famed as a vibrant cultural hub of antiquity — particularly for its ties to the Dionysian Artists’ Guild, which included poets, musicians and actors — is now undergoing an extensive and revitalizing restoration effort.

 

As part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future project, archaeologists are working to restore and re-erect the temple columns of the city’s most significant structure — the Temple of Dionysus.

 

The ongoing excavation and restoration efforts, led by Musa Kadıoğlu from Ankara University’s Faculty of Language, History and Geography, aim to revive Teos’s historical grandeur.

 

“We have begun assembling the columns surrounding the Temple of Dionysus, which is the most prominent structure in the city.This temple, constructed in the second century BCE, is the largest dedicated to Dionysus in Anatolia,” he shared.

 

Designed by the Hellenistic architect Hermogenes, the temple is now being reconstructed for its accessibility and appeal.

 

“Our goal is to make Türkiye’s largest Dionysian temple more comprehensible to visitors. There were certain structural and design issues, many of which we have resolved. We have now reached the publication stage of our research and plan to partially restore the temple to increase its touristic appeal,” Kadıoğlu stated.

 

The restoration team is focusing on the temple’s 26-column peristyle, with ten of these columns, along with their superstructures, being reconstructed.

 

“By reassembling these elements in a three-dimensional manner, we aim to offer visitors a clearer understanding of the temple’s original form,” he added.

 

Teos’s historical significance extends beyond architecture. As one of the twelve Ionian cities, it played a crucial role in the region’s artistic life. Archaeological findings, including ceramic artifacts, suggest continuous habitation for over 3,000 years.

 

In addition to being a major port city, Teos was home to Anacreon, one of antiquity’s most famous poets. The city’s artistic heritage is further reinforced by the presence of Hermogenes’s architectural works and the establishment of the Dionysian Artists’ Guild.

 

The city’s wealth of inscriptions from the Hellenistic and Roman periods also provides insights into its cultural history. One such inscription honors an individual named Timogenes for sponsoring performances of the guild.

Teos is also known for a unique type of black marble found in the region.

 

“In the 1st century BCE, Roman general Lucullus discovered the richly colored marble quarries near modern-day Karagöl. The stone, known as ‘Lucullus marble’ also referred to as ‘Africano marble’ due to its black hue, was highly sought after in antiquity and has been identified in over 450 ancient cities,” Kadıoğlu said.

 

As restoration efforts progress, Teos is attracting increasing numbers of visitors. Kadıoğlu emphasized the importance of these works in boosting cultural tourism.

 

“We are working simultaneously throughout the city, including the Temple of Roma and Augustus, which we aşm to complete this year. Thanks to our efforts, the number of visitors has risen significantly, reaching 70,000 in 2024.”

renovations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

    Erdoğan meets Minguzzi family, pledges action on child safety

  2. Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

    Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

  3. Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

    Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

  4. Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

    Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order

  5. Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits

    Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Recommended
Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support

Thailand rescue dogs double as emotional support
‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

‘Top Gun’ star Val Kilmer dies aged 65
Türkiye’s first Time Museum a hidden gem for enthusiasts

Türkiye’s first Time Museum a hidden gem for enthusiasts
Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña earn Webby Award nominations

Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña earn Webby Award nominations
Director Sam Mendes to launch four Beatles movies in 2028

Director Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in 2028
Thousands of artists recreate Girl with a Pearl Earring

Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
WORLD Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”
ECONOMY Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Thursday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿