Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña earn Webby Award nominations

NEW YORK

Kendrick Lamar, Gracie Abrams and Zoe Saldaña are among the nominees for this year’s Webby Awards, recognizing the best internet content and creators.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences will announce the nominees on April 1, the result of nearly 13,000 entries from over 70 countries.

A mullet-filled song about jorts performed by Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas and Jimmy Fallon was nominated for best general music video and film, and it will next face off against Abrams' 20-minute behind-the-music “The Secret of Us.”

The Generation Alpha phenomenon known as Skibidi Toilet got a nod for the fan multiverse by studio Invisible Narratives, while Donald Duck celebrated his 90th birthday by appearing on “Hot Ones” and earned a nomination for eating spicy chicken wings while steam came out of his mouth.

The category for top video or film comedy pits Jim Gaffigan, The Onion, the makeover series “Very Important People” and humor from Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart and Druski. They face stiff competition from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cracking on each other in a “Tonight” show skit.

In beauty, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line faces off against Alexis Bittar's “The Bittarverse,” Byrdie, Retrofête and theSkimm. The language-learning app Duolingo's parody of “The Bear” with its murderous mascot, Duo, got a nod, too.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an episode of the video series “Celebrity Substitute,” in which she visited a New York City public school to teach elementary students the importance of storytelling. She and Ariana Grande also got nods for their viral “holding space” interview for “Wicked.”

The awards are selected by the academy, while The Webby People’s Voice Award is voted on by fans around the world. Voting for that award is open now until April 17. Winners for all awards will be announced April 22 and will be invited to a ceremony May 12 hosted by Ilana Glazer.

Matthew McConaughey's Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats that uncovered a conspiracy between football and food made the cut in two categories. Kelley Heyer’s often-copied “Apple” dance to the song by Charlie xcx, and Ogilvy's unhinged commercial for CeraVe with Michael Cera both became elligible for a Webby.

Music video nominations were handed out to Dua Lipa’s “Illusion,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi,” Charli xcx’s “Von Dutch and Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.” They’ll all face off against Lamar's monster hit “Not Like Us.”

Keke Palmer got two nods — one as the host of her own podcast “Baby, This is Keke Palmer” and another for appearing on “Paging Dr. Chanda.” Oprah Winfrey did the same, netting one for “The Oprah Podcast” and the other for appearing on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show.”