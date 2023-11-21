UNESCO World Heritage Site to be transformed into zero waste village

A village in the northwestern province of Bursa which was previously declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site is being transformed into a zero-waste village, by recycling waste from businesses and households.

Yıldırım Municipality in Bursa is undertaking a project to convert Cumalıkızık village, which holds the prestigious designation of being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, into a village that adheres to zero-waste principles. The project is guided by the slogan of “Everything Here Returns to Nature.”

All waste gathered from households and businesses are segregated and recycled in accordance with the project's parameters. Waste is collected via waste collection points located at tourist attractions and commercial establishments and transported to recycling facilities, where it is reintroduced into the economy.

In addition, Yıldırım Animal Shelter receives cat and dog food that has been transformed from food waste collected at businesses and transported to the Food Production Facility, where it is distributed to the district's focal points for stray animals.

Mayor Oktay Yılmaz emphasized the significance of preserving and safeguarding Cumalıkızık as a valuable historical and cultural legacy, rather than solely viewing it as a source of economic revenue. He stated, "Cumalıkızık serves as Yıldırım's gateway to the global community. This is a village included on the UNESCO World Heritage list that attracts both local and international tourists throughout the year due to its well-preserved historical ambiance that dates back 700 years."

In 2014, Cumalıkızık village was officially placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list due to its exceptional historical fabric and well-preserved architectural composition.

