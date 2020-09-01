‘Unearthed cat’ becomes mascot of historical site

  • September 01 2020 07:00:00

‘Unearthed cat’ becomes mascot of historical site

ÇANAKKALE
‘Unearthed cat’ becomes mascot of historical site

A kitten found half-buried in the ground by an archaeologist in the Aegean province of Çanakkale has become the mascot of Maydos Kilisetepe Mound, where archaeological excavations have been taking place.

Archaeologist Göksel Sazcı, who led a team conducting excavations in the mound, which was inhabited continuously from the Chalcolithic Age to the Middle Ages, found two baby cats half-buried in the ground left to die.

One of the kittens died, apparently buried by the mother cat with the thought of it being sick, while the other was immediately taken to the vet by Sazcı.

After a period of intensive treatment and feeding, the kitten grew up and recovered, but he did not leave the archaeologist and his team.

The cat, who they named Mokali, is now running around the archaeological site, playing with the excavation team, but mostly sleeping in the shade. 

“It is a very important finding for us. He works with us as a team member in the excavation,” the archaeologist said.

ancient site,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  3. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid

    Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid
Recommended
Meting again on the stage

Meting again on the stage 
Centuries-old traces in Satala ancient city

Centuries-old traces in Satala ancient city
Turkey’s quaint town Birgi eyes to be must-visit stop

Turkey’s quaint town Birgi eyes to be must-visit stop
DJ performance in hot air balloon

DJ performance in hot air balloon
Fire near Greek archaeological site of Mycenae dies down

Fire near Greek archaeological site of Mycenae dies down
Lady Gaga wins big at MTV awards

Lady Gaga wins big at MTV awards
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

The World Bank approved a loan of $500 million for a project in Turkey targeting to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.