UN chief expresses 'deep appreciation' for Türkiye's role in Black Sea negotiations

KAZAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) greets United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on Oct. 24, 2024.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted Türkiye's efforts in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on Black Sea navigation during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, according to a U.N. statement.

The meeting, held on the final day of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, saw Guterres reiterating his stance that Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine violates the U.N. Charter and international law.

Guterres called for a "just peace" in line with U.N. principles and reiterated U.N. support for peace efforts. He emphasized the importance of Black Sea freedom of navigation for Ukraine, Russia, and global food and energy security.

"He fully supports the continuation of negotiations in this regard and expresses his deep appreciation for the work being done by Türkiye," it said.

The leaders also discussed the Middle East crisis, stressing the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and the avoidance of regional escalation. They exchanged views on development issues and the international financial system.

Guterres's attendance at the BRICS summit drew criticism from Ukraine, which highlighted his absence from a Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland in June. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that his choice "does not advance the cause of peace" and "damages the U.N.'s reputation."

The U.N. chief arrived in Kazan on Wednesday for the summit, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The Black Sea is a significant trade route for Ukraine, one of the largest exporters of grain in the world, but it has been mired since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

A U.N.-brokered agreement allowed Ukraine to export agricultural exports on the Black Sea, but Moscow withdrew from the deal in 2023.

Kiev has nonetheless carved out a maritime corridor allowing trade to continue.