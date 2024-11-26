UN calls for action to eliminate violence against women

Asya Varbanova*

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the U.N. General Assembly’s designation of Nov. 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The 16 Days of Activism is an annual international civil society led campaign, which commences on Nov. 25 and ends on Dec. 10, Human Rights Day, highlighting that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.

The 16 Days of Activism is an opportunity to renew commitments, demand accountability, and drive action as the world nears the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BPFA) in 2025—a landmark framework for achieving gender equality and advancing the rights of women and girls globally.

Much has changed in the past decades. For example, at least 162 countries have passed laws on domestic violence, and 151 countries have laws on sexual harassment in employment.

However, progress has been far from sufficient. Countries with domestic violence legislation have lower rates of intimate partner violence than those without, but even when laws exist, they are not always implemented or fully compliant with international standards. Also, on their own, laws have not been enough to change the daily experiences of girls and women. We still need to do a lot more to prevent violence from happening in the first place by investing in women’s empowerment and gender equality, and by transforming harmful gender based social and cultural norms.

Today’s crisis of violence against women is urgent and is taking on new forms and challenges in our technology-driven and crisis-plagued world. The data is striking: In 2023 – a woman was killed intentionally by a partner and family member every 10 minutes! Nearly one in three women experience violence in their lifetime. And millions of women and girls continue to live every day under the weight of vigilance and fear with a constant sense of insecurity.

In Türkiye, we have seen tragic femicides and cases of violence against women, sparking deep public outrage and a renewed demand for action. Many more women experience violence but do not report it or seek support due to different reasons including fear, shame, or lack of information.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign of U.N. Women in Turkiye this year takes place under the motto #ShineALight. It seeks to bring attention to the daily realities of women, the many threats they have to navigate, both visible and invisible, to remain safe. We need to ensure their experiences are heard, respected, and centered in conversations about solutions. We are shining a light on the urgent need for the effective implementation of laws designed to protect women’s lives and ensure their rights, on the importance of community support and united, collective action by all segments of society.

Violence against women is not inevitable. It can and must be stopped. Join us to take action during the 16 Days of Activism and every day.

*UN Women Türkiye Country Director