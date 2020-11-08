Ultra-rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

  • November 08 2020 10:58:00

Ultra-rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

GENEVA-Agence France-Presse
Ultra-rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

An extremely rare pink diamond will be auctioned in Geneva on Nov. 11 by Sotheby's, which says it is worth between $23 and $38 million.    

Named "The Spirit of the Rose" after a famous Russian ballet, the 14.83-carat diamond mined in Russia is the biggest ever to go under the hammer in its category - "fancy vivid purple-pink".    

"The occurrence of pink diamonds in nature is extremely rare in any size," Gary Schuler, head of Sotheby's jewelry division, said in a statement.     

"Only one percent of all pink diamonds are larger than 10-carats."    

Speaking to AFP, Benoit Repellin, head of fine jewelry auctions at Sotheby's Geneva, said the oval-shaped diamond was "completely pure."    

The rough diamond was unearthed by Russia's Alrosa - one of the world's leading diamond producers - in the Republic of Sakha in the northeast of the country in July 2017.    

Repellin said it took a painstaking year for cutting masters to turn the diamond into its polished form.    

Sotheby's said the world auction record for a diamond and any gemstone or jewel was the "CTF Pink Star", a 59.60-carat oval pink diamond that sold for $71.2 million in Hong Kong in 2017.    

According to Repellin, five out of the 10 most valuable diamonds ever sold at auction were pink.    

The sale of this gem coincides with the closure of the world's largest pink diamond mine in Australia after it exhausted its reserves of the precious stones.    

The Argyle mine, in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia, churned out more than 90 percent of the world's pink diamonds.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

    Azerbaijan close to Upper Karabakh victory: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

    Turkey tests indigenous UAV camera

  3. Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

    Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

  4. Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

    Turkish president, top Bosnian leader meet in Istanbul

  5. DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years

    DNA leads to arrest in killing of teen after 19 years
Recommended
Mesopotamia’s ‘Golden Triangle’ to shine with tourism routes

Mesopotamia’s ‘Golden Triangle’ to shine with tourism routes
Istanbul Modern hosts Selma Gürbüz solo show

Istanbul Modern hosts Selma Gürbüz solo show
Turkish capital Ankara to host Italian Film Festival

Turkish capital Ankara to host Italian Film Festival

Johnny Depp resigning from major Warner Bros film

Johnny Depp resigning from major Warner Bros film
Great Turkish musician Timur Selçuk dies at age 74

Great Turkish musician Timur Selçuk dies at age 74
Historic churches of ghost village to be restored

Historic churches of ghost village to be restored
WORLD Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Japan formally proclaimed Crown Prince Akishino the first in line as heir to the throne on Nov. 8, the last of a series of ceremonies after his elder brother, Emperor Naruhito, became monarch last year following their father's abdication.
ECONOMY Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismissed Murat Uysal as central bank governor early on Nov. 7 and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Ağbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

SPORTS 29 virus cases at minor league football club

29 virus cases at minor league football club

A lower-division Turkish football club reported on Nov. 7 that 29 people on both the team and its staff had contracted the novel coronavirus.