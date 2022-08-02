Ukraine grain vessel to proceed after inspection in Istanbul

ANKARA

The first vessel of Ukrainian grain since a landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea is expected to arrive in Istanbul “after midnight” on Aug. 2 and will set out to Lebanon following the inspections there, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

“The preparations and planning of the ships that can take out the grain and similar foodstuffs from the three ports of Ukraine are continuing. The ship named Razoni is expected to anchor at the dedicated anchorage in Istanbul at midnight due to sea conditions,” Rear Admiral Özgür Özcan Altunbulak, the coordinator of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), told reporters.

“Inspection will be carried out with a delegation consisting of representatives from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the U.N., and the ship will continue on its way according to the results of the inspection,” he said.

In line with the agreed procedure, the inspections will not take place in Istanbul port itself, but at sea, at the mouth of the Bosphorus. The media have been warned to stay away from the vessel.

“Boats will not be authorized to approach the ship. The Turkish Coast Guard Command will take the appropriate measures in this respect,” the official said.

The Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, set sail for Tripoli in Lebanon from Odessa just after 0600 GMT on Monday carrying 26,000 tonnes of maize.

It had originally been expected to arrive in Istanbul early on Aug. 2 afternoon. The vessel made its way along the Romanian coast overnight but switched off its automatic identification system AIS at around 2300 GMT, meaning it could no longer be tracked, according to the Marine Traffic website. Razoni had initially progressed very slowly at just seven knots in Ukrainian waters due to possible mines but was then able to pick up speed, Marine Traffic said.

The center in Istanbul is responsible for monitoring the entire operation, including controlling the cargos of the ships to and from the Ukrainian ports. The deals signed between the parties on July 22 stipulates secure passage of the ships from the designated corridor. Türkiye and the U.N. are the guarantors of the operation.

The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

Ukraine war exposed fragility of food distribution system: Turkish FM

The war in Ukraine tops the challenges that the World faces today and the crisis has exposed the fragility of the food distribution system, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, trade and transport.

“It showed us how important it is to diversify routes and sources of energy. The war also revealed the fragility of the global system on food and energy security,” he said.