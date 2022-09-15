Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show

NEW YORK
Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show

Fashion shows rarely begin with a moment of silence, but that is what Ukrainian designer Svitlana Bevza did on Sept. 13 night for her country to decry the Russian invasion.

She went on to present a collection rich in patriotic symbols.

Bevza is an old hand at New York’s Fashion Week, where she has appeared since 2017. She is based in Kiew and has her workshops there but was forced to leave after the invasion in late February, and its endless explosions and sirens, to protect her two children.

Her husband Volodymyr Omelyan, a politician who was a government minister from 2016 to 2019, stayed home to fight. You can see him on her Instagram account, dressed in military garb and carrying a gun.

Bevza’s spring-summer collection, entitled ’Fragile motherland” and unveiled at a building on Wall Street, was highly political. The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was projected onto a wall.

“Some people maybe do not understand that this is going for real. And today is the 202nd day of war in Ukraine. And there’s thousands of people dead,” she told AFP.

“I was forced to leave the country with my kids. And my husband is at war,” she added.

She presented tops that are sensual when worn with skirts or pants but still recall bullet-proof vests. Some look like shields that expose the shoulders and navel.

Grains of wheat -- symbols of fertile Ukraine as a bread basket to the world -- have a narrative stream through the collection.

A Bevza necklace depicts them, charred black because “a lot of wheat was burned by Russians,” she said.

The ample cut of some of her skirts also recalls the fit of Ukrainian farm women harvesting wheat.

“There is a deep sacred meaning of the bread itself and the wheat that came through centuries,” she said, pointing to famine in the 1930s that was blamed on Stalin.

“What we protect now, we protect the fertile lands. And what we are basically fighting for is to live free, to live in peace in our land,” the designer said.

 

fashion show,

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend
Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum
Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett

Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett
Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.