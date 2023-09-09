UK yoga class mistakenly reported as 'mass killing'

UK yoga class mistakenly reported as 'mass killing'

LONDON
U.K. police descended on a yoga class in central England after a member of the public spotted people lying on the floor and reported a "mass killing.”

Officers rushed to the spot with car sirens blaring only to find members of the class quietly meditating.

The Seaside Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards said a worried member of the public raised the alarm on Wednesday night after becoming concerned.

"If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured," a Facebook post said.

"They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor... which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.”

The cafe regularly hosts yoga classes in the evenings. "We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs," it added.

Lincolnshire police confirmed the call was made "with good intentions.”

“All in all, this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful.”

