UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

  • October 19 2020 09:36:00

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

LONDON-The Associated Press
UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

The chair of Britain’s Hay literary festival said on Oct. 18 the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festival’s curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working with him.

Caitlin McNamara alleged she was attacked in February by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, the Sunday Times reported.

The Times said McNamara, who had travelled to the UAE to work on the launch of the literary festival there, claimed she was assaulted by the sheikh when they met at a remote island villa.

The Foreign Ministry of the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula also home to Dubai, said it does not comment on personal matters. When asked about the case, Britain’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that a woman contacted the force on July 3 to report an allegation of rape, and said an initial statement has been taken from her.

The Associated Press does not usually name sexual assault victims, but McNamara agreed to be identified by the Sunday Times, which ran her picture on the front page.

Hay Festival chair Caroline Michel said her colleagues are committed to supporting McNamara in seeking legal action and said the festival will not return to Abu Dhabi while the sheikh remains in his post.

“What happened to our friend and colleague Caitlin McNamara in Abu Dhabi last February was an appalling violation and a hideous abuse of trust and position,” Michel said in a statement.

“Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan made a mockery of his ministerial responsibilities and tragically undermined his government’s attempt to work with Hay Festival to promote free speech and female empowerment,” she added.

The sheikh’s ministry paid for the four-day festival in Abu Dhabi, which took place in late February and featured several famous authors.

Sheikh Nahyan has received international attention as the Emirates hosted Pope Francis and moves toward normalizing ties with Israel while welcoming Jews to this Muslim-ruled nation.

UK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  4. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing
Van cats petted from afar during pandemic

Van cats petted from afar during pandemic
Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust

Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust
‘There’s a lemur’ 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case

‘There’s a lemur!’ 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case
Stages sit dark as US performance world struggles with cancelled seasons

Stages sit dark as US performance world struggles with cancelled seasons

Artist turns time into a work of art

Artist turns time into a work of art
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

External assets at $227.4 bln in Aug

Turkey's external assets were $227.4 billion at the end of August, down 10.2% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.