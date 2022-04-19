U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

ANKARA

A U.S. journalist, banned from entering Turkey since 2016, has been detected trapping many Turkish citizens, including military personnel, on social media with a motive to gather confidential information about the movements and status of the Turkish military in Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan, Demirören News Agency reported on April 19.

It has been revealed that Lindsey Tyler Snell, a Germany-based journalist and one of the staff writers of the Investigative Journal with links to the FETÖ, has long been in efforts to communicate with scores of Turkish individuals, including military staff, to collect information about the presence of the Turkish army abroad and the Turkish defense industry.



Along with social media means like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, she was also using Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, from where the journalist was sharing videos and pictures and started a sexual dialogue with military personnel, according to the agency.

The agency reported that Snell was also posting anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani content through her social media accounts during the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Snell was captured by the Turkish army while illegally entering Turkey via Syria in August 2016 and later deported following three-month imprisonment over espionage charges. It has also been revealed that Snell is in connection with PKK/YPG elements as well as the FETÖ.