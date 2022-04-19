U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  • April 19 2022 10:55:30

U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

ANKARA
U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

A U.S. journalist, banned from entering Turkey since 2016, has been detected trapping many Turkish citizens, including military personnel, on social media with a motive to gather confidential information about the movements and status of the Turkish military in Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan, Demirören News Agency reported on April 19.

It has been revealed that Lindsey Tyler Snell, a Germany-based journalist and one of the staff writers of the Investigative Journal with links to the FETÖ, has long been in efforts to communicate with scores of Turkish individuals, including military staff, to collect information about the presence of the Turkish army abroad and the Turkish defense industry.

Along with social media means like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, she was also using Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, from where the journalist was sharing videos and pictures and started a sexual dialogue with military personnel, according to the agency.

The agency reported that Snell was also posting anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani content through her social media accounts during the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Snell was captured by the Turkish army while illegally entering Turkey via Syria in August 2016 and later deported following three-month imprisonment over espionage charges. It has also been revealed that Snell is in connection with PKK/YPG elements as well as the FETÖ.

US, secret,

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
Istanbul process still valid for peace in Ukraine: Erdoğan

Istanbul process still valid for peace in Ukraine: Erdoğan
Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones

Slovakia eyes Bayraktar drones
Turkey rejects unfounded allegations in US human rights report

Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report
Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine
Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman

Turkey condemns Israel over killing of Palestinian woman
Erdoğan congratulates Pakistans new prime minister

Erdoğan congratulates Pakistan's new prime minister
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.