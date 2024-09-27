Two-state solution can't wait for Israel's goodwill, Says Fidan

NEW YORK

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized Israel on Thursday for its refusal to adopt a two-state solution and warned that the unresolved Palestinian issue poses a risk to regional stability.

"We cannot wait for the goodwill of Israel to implement the two-state solution," Fidan stated.

He pointed to the Israeli parliament's decision against establishing a Palestinian state as a clear sign of "pure greed that should not be condoned."

Speaking at a ministerial meeting on Gaza, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League Gaza Contact Group, the European Union, and Norway on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Fidan emphasized the need for decisive action.

Fidan expressed concern over Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, stating that cease-fire talks have been repeatedly undermined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Israel expanded its aggression first to the West Bank and East Jerusalem and now to Lebanon," he noted.

Recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in at least 677 fatalities and over 2,500 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has exacerbated tensions since the onset of Israel's assault on Gaza, which has claimed more than 41,500 lives, primarily women and children, following an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 of last year.

Fidan asserted that Türkiye has long warned of the dangers posed by the unresolved Palestinian issue, stating, "Our region is engulfed with flames because of Netanyahu."

He stressed that the "genocidal aggression" by Israel has heightened global awareness of the problem's true nature.

Fidan noted that nine additional countries have recently recognized the State of Palestine and expressed optimism that more would follow.

"A Palestinian State is not a utopia. It is a fact, my friends. We should all embrace this in our narrative and for our deeds," he urged.

Fidan mentioned the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the May 10, 2024 U.N. General Assembly resolution, which he believes opened new avenues for achieving the two-state solution.

"The State of Palestine should be a full U.N. member," he asserted.

Fidan also reflected on Türkiye's proposal for a guarantorship mechanism to address security needs for both Israelis and Palestinians.

He said that the occupation of Palestine has never brought peace or more security to Israel.

"The two-state solution is an endgame and it should be implemented before too late," he emphasized.

Fidan also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said on X on Thursday.

No specifics about the topics discussed between them were revealed.