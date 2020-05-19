Two mayors arrested over alleged terror links

  • May 19 2020 10:39:00

Two mayors arrested over alleged terror links

IĞDIR
Two mayors arrested over alleged terror links

Two mayors from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) who were detained last week have been arrested on terrorism charges.  

Yaşar Akkuş, the mayor of the eastern province of Iğdır, who was detained on May 15 as part of a terror probe, was arrested on May 18. 

He was suspended from his position.

A local court ordered the arrest of Akkuş on alleged membership of the PKK terror group, according to judicial sources.
 
Casim Budak, the mayor of the Altınova district of the eastern province of Muş, was also arrested on May 18 over alleged terror links. 

He was also accused of being a member of the terror group.  

On May 15, several local officials from the HDP, a political party accused by the government of links to the PKK, were detained as part of a terror probe in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

Berivan Helen Işık, the mayor of Siirt, Baran Akgül, the mayor of the Kurtalan district, and Ramazan Sarsılmaz, the mayor of the Baykan district, were released on bail. 

Turkey appointed acting mayors to Iğdır, Siirt, Baykan and Kurtalan municipalities upon a decision made by the Interior Ministry. 

A large number of local HDP mayors have been suspended from office in recent years and are facing terrorism charges. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S and the European Union.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  2. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

    Turkey extends 15-day travel ban in 15 major cities

  4. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

  5. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin
Recommended
Turkey won’t reopen schools until September

Turkey won’t reopen schools until September
Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year

Interior Ministry launched 389 inspections on municipalities in one year
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls

HDP, İYİ Party in war of words over ‘alliance’ in 2019 local polls
Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks

Main opposition CHP leader slams Erdoğan over anti-opposition remarks
WORLD India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.
ECONOMY Turkey founds second maintenance center for A400Ms

Turkey founds second maintenance center for A400Ms

A Turkish military airbase in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri has launched the second maintenance center for Airbus A400M tactical transport planes, according to an official.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.