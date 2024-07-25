Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

ANKARA

A parliamentary session descended into chaos on July 24 as a fight broke out between deputies from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The altercation began when DEM Party's Ali Bozan took to the stage to address a tax proposal brought forth by the İYİ (Good) Party.

"Our issue is taxes, which you steal from the pockets of the retirees. The voices of the workers and civil servants are not heard," he said.

Bozan’s remarks were met with loud shouts of "immoral" from several AKP members.

The heated exchange prompted Parliament Deputy Speaker Bekir Bozdağ to adjourn the session in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. However, tensions escalated further.

Halil Eldemir, an AKP deputy from Bilecik, later grabbed Bozan by his jacket and threw him to the ground. Bozan, who fell, was then kicked by several MPs.

Efforts to calm the situation were made by CHP's Ömer Fethi Gürer, who tried to protect Bozan. The confrontation intensified when Adil Karaismailoğlu, another AKP deputy, slapped and then punched Bozan.