Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide

Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO
Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide

Twitter users around the world reported errors accessing it for several hours, web monitors said on Dec. 28, in one of the biggest outages since Elon Musk bought the platform.

Twitter has been riven by chaos since the controversial billionaire completed his $44 billion acquisition in October and quickly moved to cut costs.

Thousands of employees, including engineers, have since been fired or quit, raising concerns about Twitter’s ability to quickly fix outages and technical problems.

DownDetector reported a spike in issues with Twitter starting around 7 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT), with users unable to see their main feed, check notifications or use other functions such as lists.

“Can anyone see this or is Twitter broken,” tweeted one user.“Works for me,” replied Musk.

At the peak of the outage, which appeared to be resolving as of 0400 GMT, DownDetector clocked more than 10,000 complaints in the United States, as the hashtag #TwitterDown trended on the platform.

The number of reports logged by the monitor from other countries ranged from a few hundred to several thousand.

According to DownDetector’s breakdown, the outage appeared to mainly affect people using Twitter on the web interface.

Around 10 percent of complaints logged by the monitor were from mobile app users.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear.

Web monitor NetBlocks said the outages were international and “not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

social media, CEO,

TÜRKIYE Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

    Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

  2. China insists official Covid data is transparent

    China insists official Covid data is transparent

  3. Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

    Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

  4. Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

    Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

  5. Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

    Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Recommended
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
King penguins face climate change

King penguins face climate change
Creator of French children’s series ‘Chapi Chapo’ dies at 96

Creator of French children’s series ‘Chapi Chapo’ dies at 96
BIPO Marathon starts today

BIPO Marathon starts today
Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand’s coral reefs

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand’s coral reefs
Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims

Dressing ‘ski’ seeks artificial skin for burn victims
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s boron sales generated a record $1.3 billion in export revenues this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.