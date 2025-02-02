TUSAŞ eyes US, European markets for defense exports

ANTALYA
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is aiming to expand its defense exports to the U.S. and European markets, the state-run company's general manager has said.

"My goal is to sell the Atak helicopter to Germany... I think they will knock on our door one day," Mehmet Demiroğlu told reporters in the southern city of Antalya on Feb. 1.

TUSAŞ has led the development, integration, testing and production of the attack helicopter under a contract signed with the Defense Industry Agency (SSB) in 2007.

Optimized for operations in high-altitude and hot-weather conditions, the Atak made its first flight in 2011, with initial deliveries to Türkiye's Land Forces Command in 2014. The helicopter has since been exported to the Philippines and Nigeria.

Demiroğlu said the company is focused on boosting exports despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the defense industry.

"We aim to increase our exports this year... However, the difficulties experienced worldwide in production are also valid for us," Demiroğlu said. "Despite this, we have displayed a good performance as Türkiye.”

The company is also looking to enter the American defense market, following its expansion into Africa.

"For example, we offered the Aksungur UAV to the United States to protect the Mexican border,” Demiroğlu said.

The Aksungur, a twin-engine drone capable of flying at 40,000 feet, has a 1-ton payload capacity and can stay in the air for up to 41 hours.

Designed for reconnaissance, surveillance and attack missions, it can also be deployed for search-and-rescue operations and disaster response.

"We see that companies that did not sell products to Türkiye before now want to work with us,” Demiroğlu said. “This shows the point Türkiye has reached in the defense industry.”

Türkiye not only exports defense products but also provides maintenance, repair and training services to African and Middle Eastern nations, he added.

"When NATO officials and defense ministers from other countries visit our facilities, they have a hard time believing what they see," Demiroğlu said. "When they realize how far Türkiye has come in this area, they look for ways to cooperate with us."

