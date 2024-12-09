Turks tepid on German dual citizenship law

Turks tepid on German dual citizenship law

ANKARA
Turks tepid on German dual citizenship law

Germany's new Citizenship Law, granting dual citizenship to Turkish residents, has seen a lukewarm reception since it came into effect in June, falling short of anticipated enthusiasm.

 

The law allows foreigners to obtain dual citizenship without renouncing their German nationality.

 

Despite an estimated 600,000 Turkish expatriates in Germany holding blue cards alongside their German citizenship, only 15,000 individuals have applied for dual citizenship in the six months since the law’s enforcement.

 

The unexpected demand has prompted Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to take action.

 

During meetings with various ministries, party officials identified key obstacles.

 

According to AKP representatives, the cost of fulfilling Türkiye's paid military service requirement — currently set at 6,280 euros (around $6,642) — has emerged as a significant barrier. Conscription is mandatory for all male citizens, but expatriates can fulfill this obligation by paying a fee.

 

“Turkish youth living in Germany are hesitant to pay the military service fee,” an official explained. "Many young people who do not plan to return to Türkiye permanently or prioritize concerns like retirement or voting rights say, 'German citizenship is sufficient for me.'"

 

To address the challenges, AKP has initiated discussions with the Defense Ministry to explore reforms related to military service. Simplifying bureaucratic procedures is also under consideration as part of broader efforts to boost application rates for dual citizenship.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians

Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians

    Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians

  2. Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

    Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

  3. Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

    Unemployment rate inches up to 8.8 percent in October

  4. Contraction in industrial production continues: Data

    Contraction in industrial production continues: Data

  5. OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public

    OpenAI releases Sora AI video generator to public
Recommended
Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians

Türkiye reopens border post to facilitate return of Syrians
Türkiye will not allow terrorists to exploit Syria situation, Fidan tells Blinken

Türkiye will not allow terrorists to exploit Syria situation, Fidan tells Blinken
Antalya hosts European Cross Country Championship

Antalya hosts European Cross Country Championship

Horse-drawn sleighs on Kars’s Çıldır Lake delight visitors

Horse-drawn sleighs on Kars’s Çıldır Lake delight visitors
Dome of Hagia Sophia to be dismantled for restoration

Dome of Hagia Sophia to be dismantled for restoration

Syria’s territorial integrity must ‘absolutely’ be protected: Erdoğan

Syria’s territorial integrity must ‘absolutely’ be protected: Erdoğan

Four found dead after landslide in Artvin

Four found dead after landslide in Artvin
WORLD Anger at plan to turn Nazi tunnels into bunker for super-rich

Anger at plan to turn Nazi tunnels into bunker for super-rich

A German property developer has sparked outrage with a plan to turn a World War II tunnel system into a luxury bunker for rich survivalists who fear the outbreak of World War III.
ECONOMY Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

Venezuelan Tourism Minister Leticia Gomez has invited Turkish companies to invest in her country, saying that Türkiye has significant “experience and expertise in tourism.”  
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿