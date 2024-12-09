Turks tepid on German dual citizenship law

ANKARA

Germany's new Citizenship Law, granting dual citizenship to Turkish residents, has seen a lukewarm reception since it came into effect in June, falling short of anticipated enthusiasm.

The law allows foreigners to obtain dual citizenship without renouncing their German nationality.

Despite an estimated 600,000 Turkish expatriates in Germany holding blue cards alongside their German citizenship, only 15,000 individuals have applied for dual citizenship in the six months since the law’s enforcement.

The unexpected demand has prompted Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to take action.

During meetings with various ministries, party officials identified key obstacles.

According to AKP representatives, the cost of fulfilling Türkiye's paid military service requirement — currently set at 6,280 euros (around $6,642) — has emerged as a significant barrier. Conscription is mandatory for all male citizens, but expatriates can fulfill this obligation by paying a fee.

“Turkish youth living in Germany are hesitant to pay the military service fee,” an official explained. "Many young people who do not plan to return to Türkiye permanently or prioritize concerns like retirement or voting rights say, 'German citizenship is sufficient for me.'"

To address the challenges, AKP has initiated discussions with the Defense Ministry to explore reforms related to military service. Simplifying bureaucratic procedures is also under consideration as part of broader efforts to boost application rates for dual citizenship.