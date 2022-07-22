Turks consume hamburger the most as fast food

  • July 22 2022 07:00:00

Turks consume hamburger the most as fast food

ISTANBUL
Turks consume hamburger the most as fast food

Turks prefer to eat hamburger the most as fast food, according to a survey conducted with more than 1,100 participants.

Pizza is the runner up and chicken döner is the third fast food Turkish people consume the most.

Some 19.1 percent of the participants chose hamburger, the survey showed. The percentage of those preferring pizza is 7.3, chicken döner 6.8 and lahmacun 6.7.

Lahmacun is a meat dish consisting of a flatbread topped with minced meat, minced vegetables, and herbs including onions, garlic, tomatoes, red peppers, and parsley, flavored with spices.

Some 6.4 percent said they loved the meat döner and 6.1 preferred kokoreç, a Turkish dish consisting of lamb or goat intestines wrapped around seasoned offal.

Meatballs with bread was the fast food taste some 5.5 percent of the participants loved. Those choosing pitta as fast food is 4.2 percent.

The fast food taste differs depending on age, too. According to the survey held between June 28 and July 5, young Turks love hamburger and people over the age of 55 prefer lahmacun.

When divided into groups, the survey showed that 75.2 percent of young Turks preferred hamburger. The percentage of the young Turks saying pitta is 32 and “dürüm,” a Turkish wrap that is usually filled with typical döner kebab ingredients, 30.7.

Some 52.1 percent of those above 55 preferred lahmacun whereas the percentage of those over 55 saying meat döner was favorite is 27.3 and pizza 21.1.

When analyzed by gender, the survey also showed women listed “hamburger,” “pizza” and “lahmacun” as their favorite fast food. Men’s top three were “hamburger,” “dürüm” and “meat döner.”

cuisine,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts

Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

    Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

  2. Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

    Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

  3. Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

    Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Gate of Hell opens to visitors

    Gate of Hell opens to visitors
Recommended
Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts

Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts
Ukraine grain export deal to be signed today in Istanbul: Türkiye

Ukraine grain export deal to be signed today in Istanbul: Türkiye

Commandos start standing guard at dried lake

Commandos start standing guard at dried lake
People run to hospitals for booster shots as cases rise

People run to hospitals for booster shots as cases rise
Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul
Some 45 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece saved

Some 45 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece saved
WORLD Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation on July 21 and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
ECONOMY ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia and warned economic conditions could worsen, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions drive up prices.

SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.