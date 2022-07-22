Turks consume hamburger the most as fast food

ISTANBUL

Turks prefer to eat hamburger the most as fast food, according to a survey conducted with more than 1,100 participants.

Pizza is the runner up and chicken döner is the third fast food Turkish people consume the most.

Some 19.1 percent of the participants chose hamburger, the survey showed. The percentage of those preferring pizza is 7.3, chicken döner 6.8 and lahmacun 6.7.

Lahmacun is a meat dish consisting of a flatbread topped with minced meat, minced vegetables, and herbs including onions, garlic, tomatoes, red peppers, and parsley, flavored with spices.

Some 6.4 percent said they loved the meat döner and 6.1 preferred kokoreç, a Turkish dish consisting of lamb or goat intestines wrapped around seasoned offal.

Meatballs with bread was the fast food taste some 5.5 percent of the participants loved. Those choosing pitta as fast food is 4.2 percent.

The fast food taste differs depending on age, too. According to the survey held between June 28 and July 5, young Turks love hamburger and people over the age of 55 prefer lahmacun.

When divided into groups, the survey showed that 75.2 percent of young Turks preferred hamburger. The percentage of the young Turks saying pitta is 32 and “dürüm,” a Turkish wrap that is usually filled with typical döner kebab ingredients, 30.7.

Some 52.1 percent of those above 55 preferred lahmacun whereas the percentage of those over 55 saying meat döner was favorite is 27.3 and pizza 21.1.

When analyzed by gender, the survey also showed women listed “hamburger,” “pizza” and “lahmacun” as their favorite fast food. Men’s top three were “hamburger,” “dürüm” and “meat döner.”