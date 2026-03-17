Türkiye’s vegetable exports to Russia rise amid Iran war

Türkiye’s vegetable exports to Russia rise amid Iran war

ANTALYA
Türkiye’s vegetable exports to Russia rise amid Iran war

Russia, which for the past decade has met part of its fresh fruit and vegetable demand from Iran due to lower costs, has turned once again to Türkiye following supply problems caused by U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

 

In recent days, exporters in Antalya have reported a surge in shipments of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants to Russia, marking a renewed momentum in agricultural trade between the two countries.

 

For the past ten years, Russia has met part of its fresh fruit and vegetable needs from Iran. However, following U.S. and Israeli attacks, the country faced supply shortages and redirected its imports back to Türkiye.

 

However, the ongoing war has disrupted Iran’s ability to deliver sufficient quantities, prompting Moscow to redirect its imports to Türkiye.

 

Over the past ten days, Antalya’s wholesale market has seen increased activity, with produce packaged and dispatched to Russia via both land and sea routes. Exporting firms confirm that tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplants and citrus fruits are among the leading products now being sent.

 

Nevzat Akcan, head of the Antalya Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Brokers Association, noted that Türkiye had largely lost the Russian market over the past decade.

 

“Because of low production costs, Russia was buying from Iran. But due to the war, Iran cannot supply enough products, so our exports to Russia have increased in the last 10 days. We are shipping by truck and sea and demand for tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, eggplants and citrus has risen,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement
LATEST NEWS

  1. YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

    YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

  2. Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

    Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

  3. Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

    Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

  4. Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

    Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

  5. Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh

    Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh
Recommended
Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye
BDDK approves establishment of Fuzul Participation Bank

BDDK approves establishment of Fuzul Participation Bank
German investment bazooka off target, economists warn

German investment 'bazooka' off target, economists warn
Japan, US to discuss joint rare earths development: Takaichi

Japan, US to discuss joint rare earths development: Takaichi
Jet fuel prices up 83 pct, piling up pressure on airlines: IATA

Jet fuel prices up 83 pct, piling up pressure on airlines: IATA
Paraguay last in South America to approve Mercosur-EU deal

Paraguay last in South America to approve Mercosur-EU deal
Türkiye remains top Russian tourist destination amid regional conflict

Türkiye remains top Russian tourist destination amid regional conflict
WORLD Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on Wednesday causing a fire, Iranian state television reported.
ECONOMY Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq announced on March 18 it had resumed limited oil exports of 250,000 bpd through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after the country's output plunged due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿