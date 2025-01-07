Türkiye’s top diplomat to visit Turkish Cyprus

Türkiye’s top diplomat to visit Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA
Türkiye’s top diplomat to visit Turkish Cyprus

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus to discuss U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to resume negotiations aimed at resolving the Cyprus problem in the coming months.

Fidan will be on the island on Jan. 8 and 9 and will meet Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, according to diplomatic sources. He will discuss the bilateral ties between the two countries as well as recent developments regarding the Cypriot problem.

The visit comes as Guterres is planning another informal meeting between the Turkish and Greek Cyprus leaders with the participation of three guarantor states: Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

Guterres brought Tatar and Greek Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides in October, as he presses on both sides to start a new round of negotiations to find a solution to the decades-old problem.

Fidan will review the Turkish side’s position ahead of the planned meeting, the sources said.

However, a report penned by Guterres’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, reiterated that there was no common ground between the two sides to start a new process.

Ankara underlines that previous efforts to find a solution on the basis of creating a federal state between the two sides have failed because of Greek Cyprus’ rejection of the Annan Plan in 2004 and Crans Montana in 2017.

Launching a new process to find a fair, lasting and sustainable solution to the problem requires the recognition of the Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal international status, Ankara said.

In a recent report, Guterres called on both sides to resume talks aimed at ending the division on the island.

“It is also important, at this stage and after the findings of my Personal Envoy, to have a critical look at the way forward through an informal broader meeting with the two sides and the guarantor powers," Guterres said in a report on his mission of Good Offices in Cyprus.

“I call upon all relevant stakeholders to earnestly consider how to ensure that this next engagement, which has raised hope among Cypriots that a mutually acceptable way forward is still possible, is open and constructive,” he said.

The report covers developments from June 13 to Dec. 11, 2024, and officially notes that the term of office of Cuellar concluded in July 2024.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items

Ministry revises tolerable pesticide residue limits in food items
Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90

Renowned violin virtuoso Ayla Erduran passes away at 90
Erzurum kicks off winter sports events

Erzurum kicks off winter sports events
Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit

Fidan reiterates call for two-state solution in Turkish Cyprus visit
Establishment of internationally recognized govt in Syria priority: Fidan

Establishment of internationally recognized gov't in Syria 'priority': Fidan
Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿