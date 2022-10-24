Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will start a three-day African tour that will include Senegal, Ghana and Benin, the ministry said in a written statement on Oct. 24.

The statement informed that Çavuşoğlu will visit Senegal on Oct. 25 to participate in the 8th edition of International Forum of Dakar on Peace and Security in Africa. “Minister Çavuşoğlu will address the plenary titled Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa and will hold bilateral meetings in the margins of the Forum,” read the statement.

“On the occasion of the visit, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing content partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum is foreseen,” it added.

After his visit to Senegal, Çavuşoğlu will move to Ghana on Oct. 26 and Benin on Oct. 27. He will discuss bilateral issues and regional developments in his talks.