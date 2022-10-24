Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour 

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will start a three-day African tour that will include Senegal, Ghana and Benin, the ministry said in a written statement on Oct. 24.

The statement informed that Çavuşoğlu will visit Senegal on Oct. 25 to participate in the 8th edition of International Forum of Dakar on Peace and Security in Africa. “Minister Çavuşoğlu will address the plenary titled Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa and will hold bilateral meetings in the margins of the Forum,” read the statement.

“On the occasion of the visit, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing content partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum is foreseen,” it added.

After his visit to Senegal, Çavuşoğlu will move to Ghana on Oct. 26 and Benin on Oct. 27. He will discuss bilateral issues and regional developments in his talks.

WORLD Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain’s next prime minister _ the third this year.
ECONOMY IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

IHG Hotels and Resorts that currently operates 28 hotels and has five hotels in the pipeline in Türkiye has announced several recent signings and openings in the country.

SPORTS Turkish boxer becomes European champion

Turkish boxer becomes European champion

Turkish national athlete Buse Naz Çakıroğlu has become the European champion in the 50 kg category by defeating her Irish rival at the European Women’s Boxing Championship.