Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

KARS

Kars Cheese Museum, Türkiye’s first and only cheese museum, has attracted nearly 25,000 domestic and international visitors in the first three months of 2025.

Officially recognized as the world’s 18th cheese route, the museum has quickly become a frequented destination in the eastern province of Kars, showcasing more than 30 varieties of cheese.

Museum director Yeşim Koç highlighted the strong interest the museum has garnered since its opening.

“With the Ramadan holiday and the extended nine-day break, we have seen a steady increase in visitors,” Koç stated, adding that the current numbers constitutes a significant milestone for the museum.

At the museum, visitors are introduced to traditional cheese-making techniques, with exhibits featuring historical tools, milk churns and production processes.

The pastoral section vividly recreates village life, depicting how cheese has been crafted for generations in the highland pastures of Kars.

Additionally, the museum includes sections dedicated to Kars’s historical and cultural heritage. Visitors can explore exhibits on the city’s architectural landmarks, local flora and the making of Gruyère cheese.