Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

KARS
Türkiye’s first cheese museum welcomes 25,000 visitors this year

Kars Cheese Museum, Türkiye’s first and only cheese museum, has attracted nearly 25,000 domestic and international visitors in the first three months of 2025.

Officially recognized as the world’s 18th cheese route, the museum has quickly become a frequented destination in the eastern province of Kars, showcasing more than 30 varieties of cheese.

Museum director Yeşim Koç highlighted the strong interest the museum has garnered since its opening.

“With the Ramadan holiday and the extended nine-day break, we have seen a steady increase in visitors,” Koç stated, adding that the current numbers constitutes a significant milestone for the museum.

At the museum, visitors are introduced to traditional cheese-making techniques, with exhibits featuring historical tools, milk churns and production processes.

The pastoral section vividly recreates village life, depicting how cheese has been crafted for generations in the highland pastures of Kars.

Additionally, the museum includes sections dedicated to Kars’s historical and cultural heritage. Visitors can explore exhibits on the city’s architectural landmarks, local flora and the making of Gruyère cheese.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

    Turkish foreign minister meets French counterpart in Paris

  2. Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

    Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

  3. Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

    Cypriot presidents agree to work on removing landmines

  4. Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

    Türkiye grants over 300,000 work permits to foreigners in 2024

  5. 34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says

    34 dead in road accidents during Eid, minister says
Recommended
Director Sam Mendes to launch four Beatles movies in 2028

Director Sam Mendes to launch four 'Beatles' movies in 2028
Thousands of artists recreate Girl with a Pearl Earring

Thousands of artists recreate 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon

Liza Minnelli documentary explores making of an icon
Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France

Michelin Guide unveils new stars for 68 restaurants in France
Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1

Int’l Adana Theater Festival opens on April 1
Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50

Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50
WORLD Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

Trump announces sweeping new tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on April 2 a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States, threatening to upend much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
ECONOMY Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Istanbul airports see 5 percent passenger surge early 2025

Passenger traffic at Istanbul’s airports soared in the first two months of 2025, rising 5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿