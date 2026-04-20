Türkiye’s external assets decline to $439 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $439.1 billion as of the end of February, indicating a decrease of 1.7 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on April 20.

Liabilities against non-residents fell by 0.5 percent to $786.8 billion.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), the difference between total financial assets and total financial liabilities, was minus $347.6 billion.

Under the asset items, direct investment increased by 1.2 percent to $76.8 billion, while the other investment item decreased by 0.4 percent to $145.6 billion, showed the bank’s data. FX deposits of resident banks decreased by 2 percent reaching to $42.5 billion.

“Among the sub-items under liabilities, portfolio investment, government domestic debt securities (GDDS)recorded $22.1 billion by decreasing 1.2 percent compared to the previous month,” said the Central Bank.

Under the liabilities, the direct investments item, with the impact of the decrease in the BIST 100 index, decreased by 2.2 percent to $226.2 billion. Portfolio investment increased by 0.8 percent to $153.4 billion and other investment decreased by 0.1 percent to $407.2 billion.