Henkel aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045

Henkel aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045

ISTANBUL  
Henkel aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045

 

Henkel has said that it continues its efforts in line with its commitment to achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2045.

As a strategic milestone in its sustainability transformation, the company plans to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42 percent and its absolute Scope 3 emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels, the company said in a statement.

The new sustainability targets reflect a strategic decision to further accelerate the company’s impact across its value chain, it noted.

By combining climate-focused actions, equity and sustainable supply chains within a holistic approach, Henkel is signaling the beginning of a new chapter, the statement read.

“In line with our purposeful growth agenda, we are now taking the next step with new, ambitious and at the same time concrete sustainability targets,” commented Carsten Knobel, Henkel CEO.


The progress achieved to date demonstrates that Henkel is on the right track, the statement added.

“By 2025, the company had achieved a 29 percent reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions compared to the 2021 baseline year and transitioned 37 sites worldwide to carbon-neutral production,” it said.

Henkel has increased the share of renewable electricity in its global operations to 97 percent.
“These results reflect both operational improvements and stronger collaboration with suppliers and business partners,” it noted.

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