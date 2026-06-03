Türkiye’s tire exports hit record $1.9 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s tire exports reached a record $1.9 billion last year, with shipments extending to 155 countries, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The sector’s exports approached $1.7 billion in 2021 and rose to $1.85 billion in 2022, before easing slightly to $1.82 billion in 2023 and $1.78 billion in 2024. In 2025, exports climbed to $1.89 billion, marking the highest level on record since data tracking began.

Momentum has continued into this year, with tire exports totaling $637 million in the first four months alone, indicating that Türkiye remains a net exporter in the sector.

Europe was the primary destination for Turkish tire shipments. Germany ranked as the top export market, with purchases amounting to $336 million. Italy followed with $178 million, while France accounted for $117 million in imports of Turkish tires.

The United Kingdom and Spain were also among the leading markets, with exports reaching $99.9 million and $97 million, respectively.

By product category, passenger car tires led exports with a value of $866 million. These were followed by bus and truck tires at $790 million, while tires for agricultural and forestry vehicles and related machinery totaled $147.1 million.