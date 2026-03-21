Türkiye’s elderly population exceeds that of 98 countries

Türkiye’s elderly population exceeds that of 98 countries

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s elderly population exceeds that of 98 countries

Türkiye, with an elderly population of 9.5 million, has surpassed the populations of 98 countries, including Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia and New Zealand, according to local media reports.

 

According to a compilation by the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency based on data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the population was recorded at 86 million, of which 11.1 percent, equivalent to 9.5 million people, were aged 65 and over.

 

As of last year, the global population stood at 8.2 billion, with elderly individuals accounting for 10.4 percent of the total.

 

The number of elderly individuals in Türkiye surpasses the populations of countries including Denmark, Armenia, Ireland, Israel, Switzerland, Iceland, Serbia and New Zealand.

 

Professor Dr. Mehmet Ali Eryurt of Hacettepe University’s Institute of Population Studies said that Türkiye’s elderly population is steadily increasing due to multiple factors and this trend is expected to continue.

 

“Currently, one in 10 people in Türkiye is over 65. The impact of the advancing healthcare system is undeniable, yet Türkiye’s aging process is progressing much faster than in European countries,” he said.

 

Eryurt noted that the growing elderly population most significantly affects the healthcare and social security systems, as rising care needs and healthcare expenditures follow.

 

Long retirement periods and a shrinking number of contributing workers pose financial sustainability challenges for social security.

 

However, if experienced workers continue to contribute and policies for skill updating and age-appropriate flexible working are properly implemented, this can become an advantage, the expert underlined.

 

He said that a new sector is emerging to meet the needs, consumption habits and lifestyles of the elderly, called the ‘silver economy,’ named after the color of aging hair.

 

“Countries are increasingly planning the silver economy as a growth-driving sector,” Eryurt added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

    Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

  2. Türkiye’s solar energy capacity surges 641-fold in 12 years

    Türkiye’s solar energy capacity surges 641-fold in 12 years

  3. IEA chief urges gov’ts to cut oil use as Hormuz crisis deepens

    IEA chief urges gov’ts to cut oil use as Hormuz crisis deepens

  4. Grocery retail dominates Türkiye’s small business sector

    Grocery retail dominates Türkiye’s small business sector

  5. Istanbul has most stock market investors

    Istanbul has most stock market investors
Recommended
Türkiye condemns settler violence, settlement expansion in West Bank

Türkiye condemns settler violence, settlement expansion in West Bank
Fidan says Gulf states may be forced to act if conflict persists

Fidan says Gulf states may be forced to act if conflict persists
Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts
Türkiye condemns Israeli strike in southern Syria

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike in southern Syria
Turkish FM holds talks with UAE president as regional tensions mount

Turkish FM holds talks with UAE president as regional tensions mount
EU proposes Türkiye entry into its payment system

EU proposes Türkiye entry into its payment system
WORLD Blasts heard, sirens in Jerusalem after Iran missile alerts

Blasts heard, sirens in Jerusalem after Iran missile alerts

Blasts were heard and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Sunday, AFP journalists said, after the Israeli military warned of incoming missile fire from Iran.
ECONOMY Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

Political parties in Türkiye exchanged greeting visits on the second day of Eid al-Fitr on March 21, carrying on a long-standing political tradition in the capital.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿