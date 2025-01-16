Türkiye’s chief rabbi laid to rest

ISTANBUL
An Istanbul synagogue witnessed a poignant ceremony on Jan. 16 in memory of Türkiye’s Chief Rabbi İsak Haleva, who passed away days ago at the age of 85.

The Istanbul-born rabbi, who was appointed in 2002, left behind a profound legacy. His passing elicited a cascade of condolences, including messages from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The ceremony was attended by numerous members of the Turkish Jewish community, as well as Haleva's family and friends, who shared heartfelt anecdotes about him.

Speaking at the event, İshak İbrahimzadeh, the co-president of the Turkish-Jewish Community, underscored Haleva’s unwavering commitment to Türkiye and his steadfast presence during both the joys and tribulations of the Jewish community.

İbrahimzadeh highlighted Haleva’s dedication to fostering peace and societal harmony, emphasizing his efforts to elevate the roles of women and children within the community.

"Throughout his tenure, our chief rabbi tirelessly sought to open every possible door for our women, even at the cost of challenging the boundaries of the laws he knew. When doors were closed, he built them anew. Where doors could not be constructed, he opened windows. And when windows proved impossible, he placed ladders against the roofs, ensuring they found their way in," İbrahimzadeh remarked.

The ceremony at Neve Shalom Synagogue in the Beyoğlu district was graced by the presence of Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Prague Egemen Bağış.

"This loss, which we all feel so profoundly, is a shared sorrow for us all. Rabbi Haleva secured a unique place in the hearts of people from all walks of life and played an instrumental role in cultivating a society built on the foundation of fraternity. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Rabbi Haleva’s family. The values he contributed to humanity will remain indelible,” Ersoy said.

Following the synagogue ceremony, Haleva was laid to rest at the Arnavutköy Jewish Cemetery.

