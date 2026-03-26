Türkiye withdraws troops from NATO’s Iraq mission

ANKARA

Türkiye has withdrawn its troops from NATO’s mission in Iraq following the military alliance’s decision, Defense Ministry sources have informed, citing poor security conditions due to the continued war between Iran and the U.S.-Israel.

The defense ministry sources recalled that NATO decided to suspend its mission in Iraq after Baghdad was targeted by Iranian missiles in the past days during a weekly press briefing on March 26.

“In line with this decision, the Turkish Armed Forces personnel serving in Baghdad at the mission have been withdrawn successfully,” sources said. They also informed that Türkiye lent support for the withdrawal of the troops from other allied nations who were deployed in Baghdad.

Reports said Türkiye facilitated the withdrawal of around 200 Spanish troops from Iraq in recent days.

The mission was launched at the NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018, following a request from the government of Iraq, and was established in October 2018.

A spokesman of the mission said the "NATO mission’s withdrawal is a precautionary step taken due to current circumstances, in coordination with the Iraqi side, to ensure the safety of its personnel.”

The ministry sources also commented on the security impacts of the ongoing war in the Middle East, stressing that armed conflict continues to threaten the regional peace and stability.

“Türkiye maintains its firm stance for the resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and on the basis of international law and restraint to be shown by all parties,” they stated.

The sources also drew attention to Israel’s attacks against residential areas and civilian infrastructures of Lebanon and described them as a preparation for an occupation of the country by Israeli army.

“In addition, Israel’s activities in southern Syria violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the increasing illegal settlement activities and violence in the West Bank further exacerbate the fragility of the region,” they said.

“Protection of fundamental rights of Palestinians and implementation of the two-state solution is of vital importance for permanent peace."