Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

ISTANBUL
Türkiye welcomes more than 4 million foreign tourists in January-February

Türkiye welcomed 4.37 million foreign tourists in January–February 2026, marking a 0.7 percent increase from the same period last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 23.

 

Iranians were the largest group of visitors with 430,369 arrivals, though this represented a 7.2 percent decline. Russians followed with 392,000 tourists, up 5.6 percent, while arrivals from Germany rose 2.3 percent to 337,592.

 

Visitors from Bulgaria and Georgia increased by 4.4 percent and 8.3 percent to 330,073 and 182,064, respectively. The number of tourists from the U.K. fell 7.1 percent to around 163,000 in the January–February period.

 

Arrivals from Kuwait dropped nearly 37 percent to just over 19,000, while visitors from Qatar declined 32 percent to 4,438. The United Arab Emirates also saw a 26.3 percent decrease, with 8,281 arrivals. In contrast, visitors from China surged 52 percent to 79,134, and arrivals from the United States rose 6.2 percent to 122,654, according to TÜİK data.

 

In February alone, Türkiye hosted 2.13 million foreign tourists, a 2 percent drop compared to 2025, while January arrivals climbed 3 percent to 2.25 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

    Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

  2. Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

    Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

  3. AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

    AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

  4. Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

    Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

  5. Israeli plan to trigger Iranian uprising has failed to materialize: Report

    Israeli plan to trigger Iranian uprising has failed to materialize: Report
Recommended
Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial

Third week begins in high-profile Istanbul Municipality trial
AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report

AKP plans field push in 2027 buildup to elections: Report
1 dead after gas explosion collapses 2 buildings in Istanbul

1 dead after gas explosion collapses 2 buildings in Istanbul
Türkiye’s intel chief meets Hamas team

Türkiye’s intel chief meets Hamas team
Funerals in Türkiye, Qatar mourn helicopter crash victims

Funerals in Türkiye, Qatar mourn helicopter crash victims
Schools resume in Türkiye as post-Eid travel surge grips highways

Schools resume in Türkiye as post-Eid travel surge grips highways
WORLD Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

Tehran residents face health woes after oil depot attacks

Satellite images have revealed that toxic fires from Israeli airstrikes on Tehran’s oil facilities continued days after the attacks, raising serious health concerns for millions of residents in the Iranian capital, a report said on March 23.
ECONOMY Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trumps Iran remarks

Oil prices plunge over 10 pct on Trump's Iran remarks

Oil prices tumbled on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was postponing strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure after "very good" talks with Iran.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿