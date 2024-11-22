Türkiye welcomes ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu as world leaders split over decision

ANKARA

Israel and its allies denounced the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Türkiye—and rights groups—welcomed the move.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday praised the recent issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, referring to it as a significant step toward achieving justice.

Fidan described the ICC decision as a "promising" development for justice, adding that it is "a vital step" in holding Israeli officials accountable for alleged genocide against Palestinians. He emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to ensuring the enforcement of international law to address such crimes.

Fidan said that this effort is not just a responsibility to Palestinians but also to all oppressed communities and future generations.

The ICC announced the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on Thursday, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The court's decision comes as the Israeli offensive in Gaza enters its second year, with reported casualties exceeding 44,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and over 103,000 injured. The ongoing blockade has additionally led to widespread displacement and critical shortages of essentials like food, water, and medical supplies.

The decision was also welcomed by Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Kurtulmuş, in a statement on social media platform X, described the move as a “historic step” challenging Israel’s perceived impunity. He argued that the decision demonstrates global support for Palestinians and called for the suspension of Israel’s United Nations membership over reported violations of Security Council resolutions.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç echoed these sentiments, stating that Israeli authorities responsible for actions against Palestinians should be tried without delay for war crimes and crimes against humanity. He affirmed Türkiye’s continued solidarity with Palestinians, stressing the ICC’s decision as an overdue but important step toward ending the violence and ensuring accountability.

Tunç further urged the global community to act decisively in ensuring justice for these alleged atrocities.

World split over decision

United States

President Joe Biden condemned the ICC’s decision, calling it “outrageous.”

“There is no equivalence—none—between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” he said.

Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei expressed “deep disagreement,” emphasizing Israel’s “legitimate right to self-defense against constant attacks by terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah” in a post on the platform X.

Hamas

Hamas representative Bassem Naim welcomed the move as "an important step toward justice" but emphasized the need for global support to make the decision meaningful.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, speaking from Jordan, clarified that the ICC's actions were “a court decision, not a political one” that must be “respected and implemented.”

Israeli Victims

Yael Vias Gvirsman, representing Israeli victims of Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, described the arrest warrants as “massively significant,” adding that they amplify the voices of the victims.

Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority praised the ICC’s move as a “sign of hope,” urging its members to cut ties with Israeli leaders Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard referred to Netanyahu as “a wanted man,” calling on ICC member states to ensure arrests are carried out promptly.

Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch stated the ICC warrants break the “perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law.”

Italy

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated Italy would be obligated to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they visited, though he described the ICC’s decision as “wrong,” especially in equating Israel and Hamas.

Spain

Spain expressed its intention to respect the ICC’s ruling and adhere to international law, according to official sources.

Norway

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide voiced confidence in the ICC, expecting the court to proceed with “the highest fair trial standards.”

Sweden

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reaffirmed her country’s support for the ICC, stating Sweden and the EU safeguard the court’s "independence and integrity."

Belgium

Belgium underscored its commitment to combating impunity, with its foreign ministry emphasizing the need for high-level accountability for crimes committed by all parties involved in Israel and Gaza.