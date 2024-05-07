Erdoğan urges Western pressure on Israel for Gaza truce

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Western nations to exert pressure on Israel to halt the ongoing conflict, following Hamas’ acceptance of a ceasefire proposal.

“We welcomed the statement by Hamas that they accepted the ceasefire following our suggestions,” Erdoğan told reporters in the capital Ankara late on May 6.

Hamas said earlier in the day that it had informed mediators Egypt and Qatar of its “approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire” in the seven-month-old war.

The president urged Israel to follow suit. “I call on all Western actors to put pressure on the Israeli administration,” he urged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the proposal “is far from Israel’s essential demands,” but the government would send negotiators for talks “to exhaust the potential for arriving at an agreement.”

Erdoğan later argued that European countries should recognize Türkiye as a key mediator in similar conflicts in the region.

“Türkiye is the only way out for Europe from the vise it is stuck in due to the rivalry between the powers in the east and west. The sooner European leaders see and accept this fact, the better it will be for them,” he asserted. “We will continue to work to ensure that our common geography does not deteriorate, wars do not spread and new crises do not erupt.”

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of “dialogue and negotiation” in resolving conflicts, stating that Türkiye is open to solving any issue through diplomacy.

“As long as it is approached with goodwill and diplomacy is given the opportunity, the rest will definitely come with a little effort and a little sacrifice,” he added.

Erdoğan’s remarks were made ahead of a meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber in Ankara.

Erdoğan then welcomed Kuwait’s Emir with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital.

The country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and other officials were present at the ceremony.

The visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, is the first by an emir from Kuwait to Türkiye in seven years.

Emir's travel to Türkiye also marks his first official trip outside of the Arab world.

Meanwhile, Ankara issued a warning to Israel following reports of the latter’s tanks entering Rafah in southern Gaza.

“Israel’s increased attacks on Rafah have once again shown that the Netanyahu government is not acting in good faith,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said.

“An offensive on Rafah will affect not only the region but the whole world. Israel must immediately withdraw from the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing,” Keçeli added.

Türkiye has recently decided to halt exports and imports with Israel, measures which have since expanded to cover all products.

Turkish officials announced that they would work closely with Palestinian authorities to ensure that the suspension of imports and exports does not adversely affect Palestinians.

The Trade Ministry described the trading halt as the “second phase” of actions against Israel, affirming that they would remain in place until Israel permits an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.