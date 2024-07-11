Erdoğan warns against NATO-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia at a key summit where the alliance has reiterated its unwavering political, economic and military support to Ukraine to defend its territories against the Russian occupation.

“The probability of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly worrying. Any steps that could lead to this outcome should be consciously avoided,” Erdoğan was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.

President Erdoğan is in Washington D.C. to attend a NATO leaders’ summit that marks the 75th anniversary of the military alliance. The summit recalibrated NATO’s deterrence and defense capabilities through the adjustment of its command structure in line with the amendment of the security architect in Europe as a result of the war staged by Russia against Ukraine in 2022.

Erdoğan has also voiced Türkiye’s expectation from the allies in the fight against terrorism. Ankara’s main expectation from the allies is to adopt an anti-terror approach similar to Türkiye’s, the president said, adding “For those who think that a terror state can be established in our region, it is a big dream which will never realize.

Erdoğan referred to the YPG/PKK’s efforts to create their own entity in northern parts of Syria and Iraq and reiterated that Türkiye’s main wish is to see Syria totally cleared of the terrorists and become a prosperous state being run by the Syrians.

On the continued war between Israel and Hamas, Erdoğan renewed Türkiye’s concerns over Israel’s efforts to spread the conflict to the region, saying that these must be ended. “Otherwise our region will face deeper conflicts, even with the risk of war,” he urged.

On a question about Türkiye’s talks with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Erdoğan said Türkiye is not thinking that this organization is an alternative to NATO. “Likewise, we don’t deem the BRICS as an alternate to another organization,” he said.

Türkiye to host NATO Summit in 2026

One of the important decisions taken at the summit is that Türkiye will host the leaders’ summit in 2026. The announcement was announced through a joint declaration released after the NATO Summit on late July 10. The Netherlands will be hosting next year's summit in the Hague in June, the declaration said.

Türkiye will also host an informal foreign ministers’ meeting of NATO in 2025.

In the meantime, Erdoğan continued his bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit on July 10. He met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Erdoğan told Mitsotakis that Türkiye strives to promote the spirit of solidarity with Greece, according to a statement from his office. The meeting came amid the recent mending of ties between the neighbors. The thaw was initiated during another meeting between Erdoğan and Mitsotakis at another NATO summit in July last year.

Erdoğan also held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The leaders discussed the development of bilateral relations and other global issues. The president later attended a closed-door meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The duo discussed bilateral relations, the war in Ukraine and Israel's attacks in Gaza, said Erdoğan's office. The day earlier, Erdoğan had his first bilateral meeting on the summit's sidelines with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They discussed bilateral relations, Türkiye's accession process to the European Union, and various regional and global issues.