Türkiye warns of global war if regional conflicts endure

ANKARA

The continuation of the armed conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza risks turning into a regional and global war, the Turkish top diplomat has warned, calling on the international community to shoulder responsibility for an immediate ceasefire in both conflict theaters.

“There is a risk of spreading the war [between Russia and Ukraine] as well as the use of weapons of mass destruction. It’s been two and a half years, and this war must end. Our region needs peace and comfort,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference with visiting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on June 25 in the capital Ankara.

The two foreign ministers held talks on bilateral issues and exchanged views on regional and global matters, including the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

"Türkiye’s vision stipulates ending all wars, whether in the Middle East or in the north," Turkish top diplomat stated.

Repeating Türkiye’s unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and denunciation of its occupation by Russia, the minister said, “However, this war is growing beyond Russia and Ukraine. The hot war is not may be spread to other territories, but global risks are growing. There is a deeper division in the world.”

Russia is building its own alliance and the Western alliance is taking a new shape due to this war, the Turkish top diplomat underlined. “After two-and-half years in the war, there is a draw between the two sides. A ceasefire and start of peace talks would be useful,” he suggested and repeated his call on the international community to take responsibility and get into action to this end.

Fidan recalled that Türkiye is also calling an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza.

“Israelis ethnic cleansing in Gaza is continuing. Israel is committing a new war crime every other day,” Fidan stressed, underscoring the importance of the recognition of Palestine as a state by all the members of the international community.

“Türkiye will never be silent against the Israeli efforts to occupy and steal Palestine lands. We will use all the diplomatic means in every platform,” he stated.

For his part, Lipavsky hailed the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and vowed to further increase the trade volume which has been reached to $6 billion annually.

“We thank Türkiye for its brave decisions concerning the Russian occupation of Ukraine. You are helping and supporting Ukraine. Supporting Ukraine is also supporting the Czech Republic and Europe,” he stated.