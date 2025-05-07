Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed its concerns over an all-out war between nuclear powers India and Pakistan following the former’s aerial attacks against civilian targets, which it condemned as a provocative move.

“We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” read a written statement from the Foreign Ministry on May 6.

Pakistan said India’s attacks killed dozens of people in Kashmir region in retaliation of a terrorist attack in Pangalham on April 22 that killed 26 tourists.

Ankara called on the parties to exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions.

“We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that the necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents,” the ministry statement read.

Ankara also said it supports Pakistan's call for an investigation into the April 22 attack. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, early on May 7 following the attacks by India. The two ministers exchanged views about the escalation between the two neighboring countries.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy brotherly and strategic relations and have recently improved military relations as well as defense industry cooperation.

In the meantime, Fidan held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss the developments between India and Pakistan.