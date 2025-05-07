Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan

Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns India, urges restraint after attack against Pakistan

Türkiye has expressed its concerns over an all-out war between nuclear powers India and Pakistan following the former’s aerial attacks against civilian targets, which it condemned as a provocative move.

“We are following the developments between Pakistan and India with concern. The attack carried out by India last night raises the risk of an all-out war. We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” read a written statement from the Foreign Ministry on May 6.

Pakistan said India’s attacks killed dozens of people in Kashmir region in retaliation of a terrorist attack in Pangalham on April 22 that killed 26 tourists.

Ankara called on the parties to exercise common sense and refrain from unilateral actions.

“We expect that measures will be taken to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible and that the necessary mechanisms, including in the field of counter-terrorism, will be put in place to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents,” the ministry statement read.

Ankara also said it supports Pakistan's call for an investigation into the April 22 attack. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, early on May 7 following the attacks by India. The two ministers exchanged views about the escalation between the two neighboring countries.

Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy brotherly and strategic relations and have recently improved military relations as well as defense industry cooperation.

In the meantime, Fidan held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss the developments between India and Pakistan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss escalating India-Pakistan tensions
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue
Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats

Türkiye to urge EU to intensify cooperation against hybrid threats
Erdoğan, Trump hail productive call, set to meet soon

Erdoğan, Trump hail 'productive' call, set to meet soon
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders discuss border gates, cooperation in UN-hosted talks
Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador

Trump aims to increase alliance between US, Türkiye: New US ambassador
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿