Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

LONDON

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, who was in London, the United Kingdom, for a series of meetings, has been protested by a group of Greek students.

Arriving in London on March 27 for talks with some British parliamentarians, Tatar faced protests from a group of Greek students at the entrance of Kings College University, where Tatar would give a speech at a conference organized by Turkish students.

Intercepting Tatar’s convoy and trying to block the university’s entrance, the group of nearly 50 students shouted slogans of “Türkiye out of Cyprus” and “Death to Turks and Tatar.”

British undercover police officers accompanying Tatar prevented a possible attack by keeping protesters away.

Making a statement on his social media after the incidents, Tatar said, “We will not give up on our deserving cause.”

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay conveyed his best wishes to Tatar on a phone call.

“On behalf of our president, our nation and myself, I convey my best wishes. As Türkiye, we are with you at all times and in every matter,” Oktay expressed regarding the incident.

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), also said, “We condemn the attitude of the fascist,” in a social media post.