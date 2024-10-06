Xi vows to 'deepen cooperation' with N Korea's Kim

Xi vows to 'deepen cooperation' with N Korea's Kim

BEIJING
Xi vows to deepen cooperation with N Koreas Kim

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday told his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un that Beijing hoped to "deepen friendly... cooperation" with Pyongyang, as the two leaders exchanged messages to mark a major diplomatic anniversary.

China and North Korea are traditional socialist allies, and Beijing has long provided crucial support for Pyongyang's diplomatically isolated government.

State media in both countries said Xi and Kim exchanged congratulatory messages yesterday to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

"China is willing to work with the North Korean side... to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation, [and] write a new chapter in the traditional bilateral friendship," Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

He added that Beijing and Pyongyang "have worked closely to promote regional peace and stability, and uphold international fairness and justice," Xinhua reported.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported that Kim said Pyongyang "will steadily strive to consolidate and develop the friendly and cooperative relations between [North Korea] and China."

China and North Korea have stepped up diplomacy since ending years-long border restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts say Pyongyang relies heavily on Chinese firms and banks to skirt international sanctions and buttress its military and moribund economy.

Bilateral ties have seemingly become more complex in recent months as North Korea has drawn closer to its other main ally Russia, with Kim announcing support for President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
Environment takes center stage as summits loom

Environment takes center stage as summits loom
Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods

Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods
Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea

Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea
Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant

Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant
Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war

Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war
Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador

Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿