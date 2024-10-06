Hot balloon tourism on track to break record this year: Minister

Hot balloon tourism on track to break record this year: Minister

ISTANBUL
Hot balloon tourism on track to break record this year: Minister

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has stated that 2024 could set a new all-time record in hot air balloon tourism, surpassing the 2022 figure of an impressive 750,000 people who took hot air balloon rides.

In January-September, 32,445 took to the sky with 700,000 domestic and foreign balloon passengers, according to the minister.

Türkiye carries out the world's largest commercial hot air balloon operation in terms of both traffic volume and number of days flown, Uraloğlu said.

There are currently 70 licensed hot air balloon businesses and six approved training organizations in the country, Uraloğlu said.

Hot air balloon rides are taking place in seven regions: Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Soğanlı, Çat, Ihlara, Afyonkarahisar and Antalya, he added.

“These businesses provide services with 439 hot air balloons and 712 balloon pilots in their fleet.”

More than 80 percent of the balloon flights are carried out in the Cappadocia region, Uraloğlu said.

“Cappadocia maintains its place at the top with its climate and wind structure and geography that allows flights up to 250 days a year on average,” he stated.

Uraloğlu added that the number of flights conducted in Cappadocia in a single day rivals those typically seen only during festivals in other regions of the world.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024
7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle

7-Eleven owner shares surge after reports on takeover tussle
Sardinias sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms

Sardinia's sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms
Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Microenterprises increase their exports by 5 pct to $51.7 bln

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London

Turkish startups meet with global investors in London
Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers

Chinese carmaker BYD in talks with Turkish auto suppliers
$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek

$2.3 billion financing obtained for SMEs, says Şimşek
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿