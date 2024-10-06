Zelensky to attend defense talks in Germany with Biden

Zelensky to attend defense talks in Germany with Biden

KIEV
Zelensky to attend defense talks in Germany with Biden

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will attend an international meeting to discuss military support for Ukraine to be held in Germany this week.

The meeting at the U.S. air base in Ramstein near Frankfurt is expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on Oct. 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level," he said on social media.

He would present "clear, concrete steps towards a just end of the war," he said, adding that Russia could be stopped by "the determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine."

Zelensky also attended the last Ramstein meeting in September, pressing for more weapons to repel advancing Russian forces.

The gathering will come at a crucial juncture for Ukraine ahead of the U.S. election next month, which could upend the support that Kiev receives from its biggest backer.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has long been critical of the billions of dollars the United States has given to Ukraine and has echoed Russian talking points about the conflict.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has upped the pressure on its Western supporters for clearance to use donated long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russia.

Russian forces have been advancing steadily in eastern Ukraine this year against outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian troops.

Zelensky in his daily address on Oct. 5 night said he was aiming for "lasting peace and security."

He added: "This is possible only on the basis of international law and without any trade in sovereignty or trade in territories."

Kiev's troops were "demonstrating what Ukrainians can do when they have enough weapons and enough range" with long-range drone strikes on Russian military bases.

"We will convince our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed to bring the end of this war closer," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian forces said on Oct. 5 they had captured another village in eastern Ukraine as Kiev said five civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the south and east.

Russian forces "liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye" in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Defense Ministry said, using the Russian name for the village of Zhelanne Druge.

The village is located close to Pokrovsk, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army that is threatened by the advance of Russian troops.

Prosecutors in the Donetsk region said two civilians, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, were killed in the city of Toretsk and the village of Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fyodorov said two men aged 44 and 46 were killed by Russian shelling in the village of Mala Tokmachka.

Prosecutors in Kharkiv region said a 49-year-old man died when the car he was driving was hit by a Russian drone.

Also on Oct. 5, Russian-installed authorities in the city of Gorlivka and in the Zaporizhzhia region said several civilians were wounded by Ukrainian shelling and drone strikes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

    Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

  2. Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

    Turkish Cyprus eyes long-term revitalization of Varosha

  3. Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

    Felicity Party founder Recai Kutan dies at 94

  4. AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

    AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

  5. Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary

    Erdoğan accuses Israel of genocide on Gaza war anniversary
Recommended
Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
Environment takes center stage as summits loom

Environment takes center stage as summits loom
Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods

Int’l rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods
Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea

Ukraine says hit oil facility in Crimea
Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant

Kazakhs approve plan for first nuclear power plant
Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war

Israel steps up attacks in Gaza, Lebanon after a year of war
Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador

Syria applies to join BRICS, says ambassador
WORLD Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords

Iran has announced plans to file a lawsuit against the United States over alleged non-compliance with the 1981 Algiers Accords, which outlined legal frameworks for relations between the two countries.
ECONOMY German government expects another recession in 2024

German government expects another recession in 2024

The German government has slashed its forecast and now expects Europe's largest economy to shrink for a second year running as hopes for a consumption-driven recovery fizzle out, local media eported. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿