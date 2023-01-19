Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

WASHINGTON
Türkiye, US agree to maintain positive bilateral agenda

Türkiye and the U.S. agreed on Jan. 18 to continue their engagement under a strategic mechanism to review progress in their "positive bilateral agenda," said a joint statement. 

"The two sides welcome increased bilateral meetings, including at the highest level, under the (Türkiye-US) Strategic Mechanism," said the statement, which was released after a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.

Çavuşoğlu said he intended to discuss his country's request for modernized versions of the mainstay F-16 fighter jets."As we said together before, this is not only for Türkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well," Çavuşoğlu said.

"So we expect the approval in line with our joint strategic interests."The United States is finalizing a $20 billion package for Türkiye that is expected to include around 40 new F-16 fighter jets.

Blinken in his meeting called Türkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket.

 

Turkey, Diplomacy,

WORLD Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

    Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

  2. Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

    Strikes, protests test French plan to raise retirement age

  3. New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

    New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

  4. Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

    Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

  5. World’s oldest known person dies aged 118

    World’s oldest known person dies aged 118
Recommended
Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling
Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues

Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul

Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul
Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın

Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın
WORLD Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others.

ECONOMY Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break

Tourism sector upbeat on winter school break

Schools in Türkiye will start a two-week half-year term break on Jan. 20, with students and families eagerly awaiting the chance for travel and tourism professionals expecting a good inflow of tourists this year.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.