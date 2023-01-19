Türkiye, US agree to maintain 'positive bilateral agenda'

WASHINGTON

Türkiye and the U.S. agreed on Jan. 18 to continue their engagement under a strategic mechanism to review progress in their "positive bilateral agenda," said a joint statement.

"The two sides welcome increased bilateral meetings, including at the highest level, under the (Türkiye-US) Strategic Mechanism," said the statement, which was released after a meeting between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.

Çavuşoğlu said he intended to discuss his country's request for modernized versions of the mainstay F-16 fighter jets."As we said together before, this is not only for Türkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well," Çavuşoğlu said.

"So we expect the approval in line with our joint strategic interests."The United States is finalizing a $20 billion package for Türkiye that is expected to include around 40 new F-16 fighter jets.

Blinken in his meeting called Türkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket.