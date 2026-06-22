Türkiye updates active fault map after 13 years

Türkiye updates active fault map after 13 years

ANKARA
Türkiye updates active fault map after 13 years

Türkiye has updated its national active fault map for the first time in 13 years, incorporating extensive field surveys and academic research that significantly expand the country’s earthquake-related geological database.

Speaking at the launch of the Türkiye Active Fault Map 2026, General Director of Türkiye’s state geological research agency, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), Vedat Yanık, said the revised map reflects more than a decade of new scientific findings and detailed geological investigations.

According to Yanık, the update project, initiated in 2022, revealed a substantial increase in the number of identified active faults across the country. While the 2013 edition documented 485 active faults, the new map records 700, based on newly collected data.

Situated within the seismically active Alp-Himalayan orogenic belt, Türkiye requires accurate and up-to-date tectonic information not only for scientific purposes but also for disaster risk reduction, infrastructure planning and sustainable development, Yanık said.

The new map and its accompanying digital database are expected to serve as key reference tools for earthquake hazard assessments, major infrastructure investments and national disaster mitigation policies.

Founded in 1935, MTA has played a central role in Türkiye’s geological exploration efforts, contributing to discoveries ranging from oil reserves in Batman to rare earth element deposits in Eskişehir and major copper resources in several provinces.

fault maps,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

    Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

  2. Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

    Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

  3. Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

  4. Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

    Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

  5. Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

    Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments

Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions

Rival leaders schedule overlapping CHP sessions
Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage

Erdoğan says Türkiye now acts as playmaker on global stage
Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July

Istanbul Municipality’s 1st hearing to wrap up mid-July
Judicial reform plan aims to speed up court proceedings in Türkiye

Judicial reform plan aims to speed up court proceedings in Türkiye
95 football fields’ worth of ghost nets removed from Marmara Sea

95 football fields’ worth of ghost nets removed from Marmara Sea
WORLD Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Mediators hail ‘progress’ in US-Iran talks

Iran’s senior envoys left talks in Switzerland on June 22 after a marathon negotiating session with the United States, state media reported, as mediators claimed progress towards a definitive U.S.-Iran deal.
ECONOMY France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France, Germany reach deal on arms maker KNDS, paving way for IPO

France and Germany said on June 22 that they had agreed on the joint governance of arms maker KNDS, paving the way for a blockbuster share offering as they seek to bolster defence cooperation.
SPORTS TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

TFF chief backs Montella, national team after early World Cup exit

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the national team and head coach Vincenzo Montella on June 22 after Türkiye was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following consecutive group-stage defeats.
﻿