Türkiye unveils first domestic quantum computer

ANKARA
Türkiye has introduced its first domestically developed quantum computer, the result of 14 years of research by TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara.

The computer was unveiled during a ceremony in the capital on Nov. 21, attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Defense Industry Agency head Haluk Görgün and several sector representatives.

The quantum computer is expected to advance Türkiye's capabilities in information processing technologies and drive innovation across multiple sectors.

Potential applications include cryptography, artificial intelligence, defense technology, climate modeling and advanced material science.

"Our work shows that our country is determinedly progressing towards becoming a country that not only consumes technology but also produces and shapes the world," Yılmaz said in his speech at the event.

"If we have become able to export products that we could not buy by paying for them in the past, it means that there is success."

Later in a statement on X, he described the event as "a historic step taken by our country in the world of technology."

Quantum computers are viewed as transformative tools in industries such as healthcare, finance and material development.

Türkiye's project aims to ensure technological independence while bolstering security by preventing the sharing of critical software abroad.

Officials said it coincides with preparations for the 2025 International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, declared by UNESCO.

The emergence of quantum technologies offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to pioneer next-generation advancements.

"Young people, our qualified human power, is our greatest capital," Yılmaz told the event. "Neither financial power nor underground resources, the greatest power that will make a difference in today's world is young minds."

The project also aims to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs. Experts foresee encouragement for SMEs with expertise in defense, aviation, automotive and consumer electronics to engage in hardware development related to quantum computing.

TOBB, a large civil society organization representing SMEs and entrepreneurs, has taken on a central role in fostering the initiative.

Experts also highlight the importance of this infrastructure for algorithm development, enabling researchers to create unique algorithms and enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

