Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

KAYSERİ

Türkiye and Ukraine continue talks for the continuation of the grain deal amid heightened Russian complaints and threats that it won’t extend the initiative if its own products are not allowed to be exported. The talks paved the way for the resumption of the inspections of the ships that have been stalled for some time.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Olexander Kubrakov held a meeting late on April 18 in Kayseri, a province in Eastern Anatolia from where the Turkish minister is running for the Turkish parliament in the May 14 polls.

The meeting comes nearly one month before the expiration of the grain deal that transports Ukrainian food products to the world markets through the Black Sea corridor in line with a 2022 agreement. The deal means to avoid a global food crisis due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world’s two largest grain exporters.

A statement issued by the Defense Ministry said the two men discussed the steps that need to be taken for the continuation of the grain deal without any interruption. It recalled that more than 28 million tons of grain have been exported from the Turkish straits to the world.

Akar underlined the importance of an urgent ceasefire for peace and stability in the region while stressing that Türkiye will take all the necessary steps to this end.

Ship inspections resumed

For his part, Kubrakov announced that ship inspections are being resumed despite the attempts by Russia to disrupt the agreement. “With Türkiye, U.N. and other partners, we continue consultations on ways to ensure the full implementation of the grain deal in compliance with the obligations of all parties and joint coordination center procedures,” he said.

The minister said he was grateful to Akar for the constructive dialogue and clear position on supporting the work of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Russia says it won’t extend the grain deal if obstacles before its exports are removed before May 18.