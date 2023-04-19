Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

KAYSERİ
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye and Ukraine continue talks for the continuation of the grain deal amid heightened Russian complaints and threats that it won’t extend the initiative if its own products are not allowed to be exported. The talks paved the way for the resumption of the inspections of the ships that have been stalled for some time.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Olexander Kubrakov held a meeting late on April 18 in Kayseri, a province in Eastern Anatolia from where the Turkish minister is running for the Turkish parliament in the May 14 polls.

The meeting comes nearly one month before the expiration of the grain deal that transports Ukrainian food products to the world markets through the Black Sea corridor in line with a 2022 agreement. The deal means to avoid a global food crisis due to the war between Ukraine and Russia, the world’s two largest grain exporters.

A statement issued by the Defense Ministry said the two men discussed the steps that need to be taken for the continuation of the grain deal without any interruption. It recalled that more than 28 million tons of grain have been exported from the Turkish straits to the world.

Akar underlined the importance of an urgent ceasefire for peace and stability in the region while stressing that Türkiye will take all the necessary steps to this end.

Ship inspections resumed

For his part, Kubrakov announced that ship inspections are being resumed despite the attempts by Russia to disrupt the agreement. “With Türkiye, U.N. and other partners, we continue consultations on ways to ensure the full implementation of the grain deal in compliance with the obligations of all parties and joint coordination center procedures,” he said.

The minister said he was grateful to Akar for the constructive dialogue and clear position on supporting the work of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Russia says it won’t extend the grain deal if obstacles before its exports are removed before May 18.

Turkey, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Opposition to create 9 economic regions, if elected

Opposition to create 9 economic regions, if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. Opposition to create 9 economic regions, if elected

    Opposition to create 9 economic regions, if elected

  2. Türkiye will land first natural gas: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will land first natural gas: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish citizens stuck in Sudan as clashes rage

    Turkish citizens stuck in Sudan as clashes rage

  4. Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

    Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

  5. Election watchdog OKs ministers’ running for parliament

    Election watchdog OKs ministers’ running for parliament
Recommended
US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet
Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan
Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan
Türkiye, Egypt pledge to work closely in Libya

Türkiye, Egypt pledge to work closely in Libya
Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu
Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa

Erdoğan, Herzog discuss escalation due to Israeli raids in Al-Aqsa
WORLD Irans top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran's top leader rules out referendums on divisive issues

Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies.

ECONOMY Average home price 2.3 million Turkish Liras: Data

Average home price 2.3 million Turkish Liras: Data

The average home price in Türkiye was 2.3 million Turkish liras (around $119,000) in March, according to Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.