Türkiye, UK build ‘zero waste’ bridge ahead of COP31 climate summit

Türkiye, UK build ‘zero waste’ bridge ahead of COP31 climate summit

LONDON
Türkiye, UK build ‘zero waste’ bridge ahead of COP31 climate summit

A new “zero waste” bridge is being built between Türkiye and the United Kingdom ahead of the COP31 climate summit, with a dedicated Zero Waste Hub to be featured for the first time during the annual London Climate Action Week scheduled for June 22-28.

The hub will bring together policymakers, businesses and climate actors to explore how circular economy principles can be transformed into concrete climate action, creating practical links between London and Antalya, where COP31 will be held in November.

Nick Mabey, founding director and CEO of climate think tank E3G, said Türkiye’s participation would be a key part of this year’s agenda, with COP31 President and Türkiye’s Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion Samed Ağırbaş expected to attend.

He noted that the Zero Waste Hub would host discussions on food security and food waste while highlighting the importance of circular economy models, reuse policies and sustainable design.

“Over the next 15 years, I believe this agenda will move much higher on the global agenda,” Mabey said, adding that the transformation would be particularly important for sectors such as agriculture.

Mabey also highlighted Türkiye’s COP31 priorities, including electrification and energy security, saying the global climate transition was no longer a question of whether it would happen but when and who would benefit from it.

“Clean energy transformation and new technologies remain a focus for businesses,” he said, arguing that global climate leadership was becoming increasingly multipolar.

Ahead of COP31, Mabey said expectations included progress on clean electrification, climate adaptation financing and stronger mechanisms to support countries vulnerable to climate impacts.

“Climate action is not only about reducing emissions; it is about redesigning the entire economy,” he said.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Türkiye’s first warship delivery to NATO, EU member

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