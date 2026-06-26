Türkiye to support Pakistan’s power privatization

ANKARA

Türkiye will support Pakistan’s electricity privatization and power sector reform efforts through three new cooperation agreements signed on June 25, with Turkish institutions set to provide expertise in transmission systems, electricity market operations, distribution monitoring and capacity building.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting attended by government officials, company executives and investors from both countries, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Türkiye stands ready to assist Pakistan throughout its electricity sector reform.

“We will share our experience to the fullest and do our best to support you in this highly important and sensitive process of privatizing Pakistan’s electricity sector,” he said.

Earlier, Bayraktar held talks with Pakistan’s Privatization Adviser Muhammad Ali and Federal Energy Minister (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, discussing electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, grid integration of energy resources and electricity market regulation.

In a post on social media, Bayraktar said Türkiye had shared the experience gained from transforming its electricity sector over the past 23 years, during which the country’s power infrastructure expanded threefold.

“We will continue working in full coordination to create new investment, partnership and cooperation opportunities between our countries,” he said.

During the visit, three agreements were signed to deepen cooperation between the two countries’ electricity institutions.

The deals cover distribution system monitoring and training, transmission system operations and capacity building, as well as electricity market development and digitalization.